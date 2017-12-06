Andhra CM discusses potential for container business, port expansion

[South Korea], Dec 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met officials of Hyundai Merchant Marine and discussed the potential for container business and port expansion in the state.

On the third-day of his tour to South Korea, the chief minister met Hyundai's Soo Ho Kim, Executive Vice President, Chief Container Business Officer, David Seong, General Manager, Sangsik Lee, Senior Vice President and GB Kim, Senior Vice President.

"Our ports are well-connected and deep, and the state will generate a lot of cargo to be exported. Our airports, road network, inland waterways, industrial corridors (VCIC and BCIC) and special employment zones are developing at a high pace," the chief minister said.

Senior Vice President, GB Kim said Hyundai, who have increased their business in India by 50 per cent in last two years are considering choosing Krishnapatnam as their transshipment hub of India. Naidu also expressed interest to start the research on modern logistics through the proposed Logistics University. The chief minister, during his visit to South Korea, also met the CEO of Greencross Cell Dr Lee Duckjoo, Executive Director Ahn Jong Seong and Team Manager David J Eun. Greencross Cell conducts research on cancer treatment; they are specialised in liver and pancreatic cancer and have already produced a commercialised drug in South Korea. The company is trying to get clearances from the United States and is currently working with Singapore, and looking forward for increasing their reach in East-Asian markets. Naidu even asked Greencross Cell's officials to get in touch with the Andhra Pradesh Government as soon as they get clearances. Further in the day, the chief minister met the officials of Korean Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), who are keen to enter Andhra Pradesh after Kia Motors selected the region. He also met the Deputy General Manager, Young-Hoon Kim and Young-Joon from Trade and Technology Support Division of Korea Auto Industries Corp Association (KAICA). Later in the day, the chief minister met the Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation, which is a manufactures and sells apparel, footwear and gear products. During the discussion, the chief minister emphasised on Andhra Pradesh potential in the textile sector, he even invited them to the Partnership Summit in Vizag in February. Youngone Corporation operates majorly in Bangladesh, Vietnam, China and El Salvador. The last time they had invested in Chennai and Coimbatore, but withdrew later. Now they have expressed interest to enter India again. (ANI)