Andhra CM holds talks on development of air force enclaves

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with a team of officials, met Southern Air Command in-charge B. Suresh on Tuesday to discuss the development of air force enclaves in Andhra Pradesh's Donakonda, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bhogapuram and Nellore.

The Air Force delegation requested the Chief Minister for the allotment of necessary land for the airports. The delegation also expressed their interest to extend the Suryalanka airbase in addition to the existing 1350 acres. The officials sought 800 acres in Donakonda, 25 acres in Vijayawada, 10 acres in Bhogapuram and 55 acres at Nellore airport to develop air force stations.

Naidu appealed to air force officials to extend cooperation for clearance the of Kuppam airport, and also assured to extend cooperation for allotment of land and asked the Principal Secretary Industry and Investments, Ajay Jain to coordinate with the Air force officials. (ANI)