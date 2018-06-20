Andhra CM inaugurates Krishna River's Eastern Delta Regulator

[India], June 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Eastern Delta Regulator at the Prakasam Barrage on Krishna River.

From this regulator, water will be released into the eastern delta ayacut (the area served by an irrigation project) in Krishna district spanning over an area of 7.34 lakh acres. The water is being drawn from the Godavari River via the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project. This is fourth consecutive year water from the Godavari is being given to Krishna delta.

Irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao, local public representatives accompanied Naidu for the inauguration.

"This project fulfills the needs of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. As the Polavaram project was taking very long, we first built the Pattiseema lift irrigation project. We will also connect the Penna, Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers with the Godavari. Then water from the Godavari will be available to North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions also. We have to maintain ecological balance. Only that protects water," he said in his speech.

He also blasted opposition parties for hindering the progress, saying, "The opposition is trying to create hurdles at every juncture, but we are overcoming all of them. When opposition parties make baseless allegations, everyone should come out and condemn such attempts."

Recently, the Andhra Chief Minister has been on a virtual inspection spree. On June 15, he inspected the condition at Prakasam Barrage and other ghats on Krishna River.

CM Naidu also said that he will continue similar virtual inspections of all irrigation canals in the state using drone cameras and warned the officials to be alert or be ready to face stern action. (ANI)