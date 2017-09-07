Andhra CM inaugurates project on River Sarada

[India], September 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Narasapuram anicut (dam made in a stream for maintaining and regulating irrigation), built across the Sarada river on Wednesday.

The long-awaited project on the River Sarada at Narsapuram village in Kasimkota mandal was completed recently.

With the help of the anicut, irrigation water will be given to 3,480 acres. Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the anicut.

Though the civil works were completed about three years ago, the building of the gates and other works were completed recently. The Narsapuram anicut was constructed at a cost of Rs.17 crore to bring 3,480 acres under cultivation. The irrigation department has taken up the anicut, under Narasapuram and Jampapalem, by interlinking the existing two channels. With this anicut, three villages are saved from the floods. After inaugurating the anicut program, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Gobburu village in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)