Andhra CM launches Comprehensive financial management system

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday launched Comprehensive financial management system (CFMS).

Staff of different departments of the State government will be provided training to prepare bills, audit and other modalities under this new system.

Operating on SAP (Systems, Applications, Products in data processing), which has developed such a program for the government for the first time, CFMS will be helpful in Real Time Governance, bringing transparency in the system along with better accountability and efficiency.

While addressing the program, the Chief Minister said, "I appreciate all those who worked for months together for developing CFMS. This is a complicated system. SAP developed the best system for all the government departments. I thank IT advisor J Satyanarayana for achieving this feat." "Adopting technology for government services is what we achieved. This is the single source of truth. Revenue expenditure and income will be recorded in real time through this system," he added. The Chief Minister said he is working for a double-digit growth rate of GDP for the next two decades, which will flourish the state. "This project was in doldrums when NIIT was working. Then we tied up with SAP, I am confident that their new product can be highly effective in real time governance," he concluded. SAP India head Debdeep Sengupta, SBI GM Deshpandey, higher level bureaucrats and officials graced the occasion. (ANI)