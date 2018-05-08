Andhra CM launches NCBN app to implement effective governance

[India] May 8 (ANI): In order to implement effective governance in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched the official 'NCBN' (Nara Chandrababu Naidu) App in the ongoing Collector's conference being held at Amaravati.

An official release mentioned that the government is ready to deliver transparent governance, which will go on to resolve any public grievance in no time.

"Already the state has been effectively implementing Real-Time Governance to deliver transparent governance and to resolve public grievances in no time. Today, the government has unveiled another innovative initiative in e-governance - NCBN App," read the official release.

The mobile application will notify people in real-time with news updates and will also act as a direct platform for the common people to interact with the government. The NCBN app is currently available on Android and Apple app stores for download. (ANI)