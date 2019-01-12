Andhra CM lays foundation for Iconic Bridge over Krishna river

[India] Jan 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation for the construction of Iconic Bridge with a 170-meter long pylon over river Krishna.

The 3.2 km long bridge will connect Amaravati with Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway. The bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1387 crore. There will be six lanes on the bridge and 2.5 meters wide pavements on both sides for pedestrians.

With this bridge, Amaravati will be directly connected to Hyderabad and Jagadalpur. The distance from Amaravati to those two cities will be reduced by 40 km. Further, this bridge will minimise traffic problems in Vijayawada.

Along with the bridge, a water treatment plant will be constructed on the Krishna river with an estimated expenditure cost of Rs 745.65 crores, the foundation of which was also laid today by Naidu. This system will provide round the clock drinking water facility in the Amaravati as per the international standards. As part of the project, two intake wells, 190 MLD capacity water treatment plant, partially underground purified water reservoir will also be built. For distribution of the water, a much elaborate system has been planned to be built. From this treatment plant, purified water will be supplied to domestic, industrial, commercial and institutional needs.(ANI)