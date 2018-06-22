Andhra CM lays foundation stone for icon tower

[India], June 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for icon tower in Amaravati on Friday.

The icon tower, which is to be constructed by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus (AP NRT) society at Rayapudi village, will become a center for many NRT owned IT industries.

The 33 floor/158-meter high building will be constructed in the form of letter "A" to represent Amaravati and a hanging globe in the center to represent the worldwide presence of NRTs.

The tower, located next to the proposed central park close to the Krishna River will cost around Rs. 500 crores. The promoter, APNRT is planning to raise the entire finance from NRTs avoiding burden to the state exchequer. With features like revolving restaurants, NRT club, world-class auditorium, high-end classrooms with state of the art audio video equipment, and sustainability features with water and energy conservation, this tower will enable the establishment of about a hundred software companies resulting in more than 5000 direct and several thousand indirect jobs. (ANI)