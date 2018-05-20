Andhra CM likely to attend Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony

[India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Naidu today discussed this in a teleconference with the TDP ministers.

The ministers unanimously suggested that he should attend JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister - designate Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony, scheduled on May 23, as he personally invited him.

Ministers also advised Naidu that this event will help him to keep a cordial relation with Kumaraswamy's father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony can send a right signal to the nation, said the ministers. According to reports, Chief Minister responded positively. (ANI)