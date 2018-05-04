Andhra CM meets Google VP in Amaravati

[India], May 03 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has met Google India managing director and vice-president (Southeast Asia) Rajan Anandan at the state secretariat in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister explained Anandan that how Andhra Pradesh was using technology in governance and in maintaining law and order.

Anandan further revealed that they developed a "plus code system" for the speedy delivery of emergency services.

He requested Chief Minister Naidu to consider the chances of executing it as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh.

Hence, the Chief Minister accepted for the proposal and suggested to interlink "plus code" to the present policies being followed in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the state government was considering taking help of Google in bringing much more transparency. The Chief Minister added that Youtube channels for 33 departments in the government would be developed soon. Chief Minister Naidu suggested the Google officials select Andhra Pradesh as a lab for new innovations and technology. The government of Andhra Pradesh and Google will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon, for setting up of incubation centres in the state. (ANI)