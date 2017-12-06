Andhra CM meets three top South Korean biz leaders

[South Korea] Dec. 06 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met three top South Korean business leaders.

Today was the last day of his three-day South Korea tour.

Naidu had first meeting with OCI Company CEO Woo Hyum Lee and asked him to invest in solar power sector in Andhra Pradesh.

OCI is a solar power company having operations in Texas, New Jersey, Georgia states of USA and in Malaysia.

The CEO expressed interest to start their operations in India by saying Andhra Pradesh's policy in renewable energy sector attracted him.

OCI Executive Vice President Kimoo Heo, Senior Executive Vice President SungJoon Kim, Team Manager JaeWook Beak attended the meeting. Naidu's next meeting was with LG. Company President Soon Kwon explained their operations to Chandrababu Naidu. LG has strong presence in India in manufacturing, energy storage system, OLED, LED screens and similar sector. When Chandrababu asked for investments in AP, Kwon said the company will consider the proposal though it did not go beyond Korea till date. The LG President asked the CM about the advantages of AP over the other states of India. Chandrababu informed that AP is numero uno in ease of doing business. He explained how Kia motors settled down in AP, how Foxcon left Tamilnadu and started working in the state with 13,000 workforce. He further informed the LG delegation that Andhra's growth rate is double the average growth rate of the country. Kwon said the matter of expanding to AP will be discussed in next board meeting. LG has shown interest in electronics and storage batteries sectors. The CM invited the company officials to visit the state to observe the ease of doing business. LG President commented that he is wondered to see a techno savvy ruler. Later Chandrababu met with South Korea's largest company Darcl director Benny Kong. The CM asked to be a partner in the Logistic University to be setup in the state for which Mr Benny responded positively. Chandrababu Naidu was accompanied by AP Finance Minister Yanama Ramakrishnudu; Industries Minister Amarnath Reddy, advisor to Government of AP Dr Parakala Prabhakar, CMO Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Industries Department Secretary Salmon Arokiyaraj, Economic Development Board CEO J Krishna Kishore, and APIIC MD Ahmad Babu. (ANI)