Andhra CM meets water resources ministry over Godavari-Penna interlinking

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held meeting with the officials of the Water Resources Ministry on Friday, to discuss the details of project regarding diversion of Godavari flood waters to Penna River, for drinking purpose in six districts of the state.

The project target is to provide water for drinking, irrigation and industries in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapuram, Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam districts of the state, by diverting surplus waters in river Godavari to the tanks and other reservoirs in the villages and towns of these districts.

For the Godavari-Penna interlinking, 7,000 acres of forest land and 25,000 acres of other lands are to be acquired. The interlinking is expected to incur at an estimated expense of Rs 80 thousand crores. Chief Minister Naidu said that if Godavari-Penna interlinking is completed, it will be possible to store almost 1500 tmc water. Meanwhile, the WAPCOS submitted detailed project report on interlinking of the two rivers, and told the Chief Minister that there is as much as 320 tmc of surplus water in Godavari. In order to divert 320 tmc water through lift irrigation, 3625 megawatts of power is required. LiDAR and hydrographic surveys have been undertaken for the project till now. Further, a geo-technical investigation is under process. The state government also looks forward to construct a new barrage for this purpose at Vaikunthapuram, 60 km downstream of Pulichintala project and 23 km upstream of Prakasam barrage. The cost of barrage construction is estimated at Rs 3278.60 crore and could take three years of time. In the wake of Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to the state on December 23, the Chief Minister ordered the ministry officials to prepare a detailed presentation on the interlinking project.(ANI)