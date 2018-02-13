Andhra CM, Mukesh Ambani discuss investment opportunities

[Andhra Pradesh], Feb 13 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss investment opportunities in the state, a statement said.

India's richest man and the Chief Minister talked about the partnership summit to be held in Visakhapatnam later this month and setting up of Jio phones manufacturing unit in Rayalaseema region of Andhra, and creating 100 entrepreneurial industries.

Ambani visited Andhra Pradesh secretariat in Amaravati, where he was received by IT, RD and PR Minister Nara Lokesh, who met the industrialist in his recent visit to Mumbai.

The meeting held at the Real Time Governance -- RTG Centre, which has recently become a special attraction to the high profile visitors of AP Secretariat, saw the industrialist and the politician touching upon many topics, including education and agriculture. Rumours are on rife that Ambani is playing a negotiator between the Centre and Andhra Pradesh as he is considered to be close with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu. The relations between alliance partners Telugu Desam Party and BJP have strained as Andhra Pradesh was disappointed with budget allocation to the state. According to the statement, Ambani said India needs to prosper and transform in the new digital world, and can really grow because of services. "Lots of people talk about ease of doing business. My view of it is too selfish. I think the real opportunity to grow is ease of living and equal opportunity," he said. The industrialist said the Andhra Pradesh government could charge from the central government with the kind of system and technology it had developed. "You are way ahead than everything that I have seen. I never imagined that you have implemented everything that I have seen and heard."(ANI)