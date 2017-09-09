Andhra CM Naidu announces setting up of autonomous physiotherapy council

[India], September 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced setting up of an autonomous Physiotherapy Council in the state.

In response to the physiotherapist's federation request, he asked the minister of health to constitute a committee to find out areas where physiotherapy can be applied.

Naidu called on physiotherapists to take active part in making AP a healthy and happy state. Participating in the world physiotherapy day celebrations held at Vijayawada, he shared his personal experience with physiotherapy.

He recalled his days of Pada Yatra (208 days long foot March) and thanked the services of physiotherapists. The physiotherapists' Federation of AP held world physiotherapy day celebrations. The federation also celebrated the occasion of physiotherapy education being introduced 20 years ago in AP. Minister for health and medical education Kamineni Srinivas, ministers D Umamaheswar Rao, K Raveendra, MP G Gangaraju and representatives of medical fraternity graced the occasion. (ANI)