Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates diaphragm wall pylon of Polavaram project

[India], June 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the diaphragm wall pylon at the Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari district.

"This is the biggest diaphragm wall in India. This is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. I am dedicating this project to the nation. Opposition YSR Congress Party tried to create hurdles to the project. But I will definitely complete this (Polavaram) project," Naidu said.

"Ours is the first government to realise river interlinking in India. We are rehabilitating almost one lakh tribal families. Government of India is still due to pay more than Rs 1000 crore for the project. I will complete this project by December 2019," he added.

The diaphragm wall forms the foundation for 150-feet high Earth-cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam, which will store 194 tmcft of water. The diaphragm wall that is constructed below ECRF prevents the leakage of water across the dam from the bottom of ECRF through sand pores. The construction of the diaphragm wall started on February 1 last year and was successfully completed in 414 working days. The diaphragm wall of 5ft thick is constructed over a length of about 1400 metres and about 130 to 307 feet depth below the ground. Made with the help of latest German technology, the diaphragm wall is constructed using a special clay construction material called 'bentonite' to make it absolute waterproof. This can facilitate the hassle-free project construction even during the flood season without any leakages or breaches. It is noted that over 2500 workers and 500 engineers worked on a mission mode towards completing the diaphragm wall, which is a key in the Polavaram project. For timely completion of the diaphragm wall, Naidu conducted 25 physical inspections and 63 virtual inspections. Polavaram, which is now 55 percent complete, will help irrigate over 7.2 lakh acres of land among many other benefits. The project will benefit all 13 districts of Andra Pradesh directly or indirectly. (ANI)