Andhra CM Naidu launches Muchumarri lift irrigation 2nd phase, Jala Siriki Harati Programme

[India], Sep 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the Handriniva Muchumarri lift irrigation's 2nd Phase and the Jala Siriki Harathi programme for HCL water.

He also held public meeting in Indravati Village, Uravakonda Mandal and Anantapur district.

His son and Minister for IT, panchayat Raj and Rural Development Nara Lokesh said, "AP government will complete digging of three lakh farm ponds by the end of this year and will dig two lakh more ponds by next farming season."

"Whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of five lakh ponds across the country, AP alone is finishing of that task. He today offered tributes to river Krishna at head water works office in Vijayawada as part of Jala Siriki Harathi program.

As part of the three day long program, Lokesh offered prayers at Head water works office from where drinking water is supplied to the households in Vijayawada East constituency.

Local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Member of Legislative Council (MLCs), Member of Parliament (MPS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and general public took part in the programme.

Despite rain, the programme went well. It is interesting that all TDP leaders uttered Lokesh will succeed his father as Chief Minister in 2024. (ANI)