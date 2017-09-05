Andhra CM Naidu remembers Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary

[India], September 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and felicitated 127 teachers on the occasion of Teachers' day.

"Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan makes the state proud. He worked in my district too. Dr. Radhakrishnan has become immortal by remaining in the hearts of people," the chief minister said here.

He felicitated 58 teachers of school education, 13 of intermediate education, 51 of collegiate education and five of technical education.

He further said that awards, prize and money are mere tokens of recognition. The Chief Minister called upon the teachers to upgrade themselves and termed teaching a 'sacred profession'. "The teachers have to upgrade themselves. It is a sacred profession. They've to keep up their knowledge," he added. He further said that teachers have a responsibility of making Andhra Pradesh an educational hub. Lauding the Telugu community, Naidu said, "In Silicon Valley of the United States, Indian people, particularly Telugu technicians are doing good. Microsoft, Google and many other companies are led by Telugu people." "I gave 33.33 per cent reservation to women in government posts. Now we can find many women doing jobs as teachers, police etc.," he added. "We are setting up many academic colleges in and around Vijayawada," he further said. Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888. It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers' Day.(ANI)