Andhra CM on virtual inspection spree

[India], June 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inspected the condition at Prakasam Barrage and other ghats on Krishna river where water accumulates in large amount.

Prakasam Barrage, stretched across the Krishna river, connects Krishna and Guntur districts.

The Chief Minister also expressed dissatisfaction over negligence of officials and warned them to clear the weed within four days.

Naidu further said that he will continue similar virtual inspections of all irrigation canals in the state using drone cameras and warned the officials to be alert or be ready to face stern action.

Later in the day, Naidu continued his virtual inspection on pension distribution system in the state. (ANI)