Andhra CM pitches for education, industrial development

[India] June 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that development is possible only through education.

Addressing a public meeting on the fifth day of weeklong Nava Nirmana Deeksha in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa city, the Chief Minister said, "The event is focused on education, industry, service sector and skill development. Every village must have a school though there may not be a temple."

Naidu also congratulated the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants and said, "I'm impressed that 73 percent of the aspirants from the stat have passed exam."

He further promised to set up 50 new junior colleges and 15 degree colleges in the state He also pitched for industrial development and said, "The state government is focused on industrial development. As many as 2,844 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with different companies. If they are fully materialised, state will get investments of Rs 16 lakh crores and employment can be generated for 37 lakh youth." During the meeting, Naidu also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the party betrayed Andhra Pradesh. "BJP has been betraying Andhra Pradesh. We had joined hands with BJP before 2014 elections only for the sake of state interests. But the Centre has been avoiding the state interests' issues since then," Naidu said. (ANI)