Andhra CM promises to build 'legal city' in Amaravati

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised the legal community of the state to build a legal city in state capital Amaravati.

Naidu also announced to provide a relief of four lakhs to the families of deceased advocates.

"The Bar council gives four lakhs to deceased advocates, the state government will give another four lakhs," Naidu said.

He even informed about the revision of the salaries of the lawyers.

"The salaries of additional/assistant pleaders (AGPs), government pleaders (GP) and additional/assistant public prosecutors (APPs) will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000," the chief minister said.

"Stipend for Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Backward Caste junior lawyers from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000," he added. The state government is also planning to constitute a law academy for training junior lawyers and to provide health scheme to lawyers akin to that of journos. (ANI)