Andhra CM reviews automobile project in Anantapur

[India], June 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met with officials from Kia Motors India, who informed him that by January 2019, the first 'made in India' car will be ready.

The officials of Kia Motors India presented a brief progress report of the various modules of the project in Anantapur.

Other parts of the project include the Engine Shop, the Head Office, Manual Transmission, Seats, Coil Centre, Test track and the township with residential buildings.

The Chief Minister directed officials from the industries department to ensure that there is real-time updation of the physical progress of the project. He also spoke to the collectorate office of Anantapur through video conference and urged them to resolve land acquisition issues. He also congratulated all officials for making sure that the project is ahead of schedule. Kia Motors India and AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will start a Basic Training Course in the automobile sector on June 20.(ANI)