Andhra CM reviews roads, sanitation work virtually

[India], June 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held virtual inspection of roads for the first time, from Real Time Governance Centre in the State Secretariat in Amaravati.

At first, the Chief Minister held virtual inspection of works on Kollipara road in Guntur district and expressed anger over the officials as none was present at the work site.

He observed that people over there are suffering as a pipeline work is not completed and expressed dissent over the irresponsibility of concerned contractor and other officials.

He asked as to why precautionary measures are not taken before the monsoon started, and why the work granted in 2016 are not yet completed.

The Chief Minister also suspended concerned Junior Engineer. He also ordered for inquiry and warned stern action if negligence is proved.

Later, the Chief Minister virtually inspected garbage dumping at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. He asked as to the why the class four employees' work and cleanliness situation in the city are not continuously being monitored in Vijayawada, as it is being developed as the clean city. He suspended the employees whose negligence caused garbage dumping in the city.

Naidu also ordered the officials to see that there will be no problems in drainage system as the monsoon already arrived. He ordered all municipal commissioners in the state to be on alert.

The Chief Minister also warned that he will take immediate action against the officials if garbage is found anywhere. He also said action will be taken against media also if they carry wrong news.

While interacting with the media in this connection, Naidu said, "All employees should work as per service standards. Officials should be able to get the work done at field level. I won't spare anybody who act irresponsibly. People should also remember their responsibilities; they have to keep their surroundings clean. Officials should not confine to their offices, they must come on to the roads. Public can complain about their grievances directly to the government through 1100. Our government aim is to provide satisfactory services to the public. Nowhere in the world there is any such system that assesses the satisfaction levels of the public."

"We are striving to give good governance without corruption of even a single penny. We are using technology very efficiently. We are using biometric system, iris and now going for facial recognition also. We will review the performance of employees and officials in the departments which get less satisfaction from the public feedback. Nobody can cheat the government. I will take immediate action wherever irregularities are reported," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that from first week of July, he will directly interact with public through video conference and will come to know their grievances directly. (ANI)