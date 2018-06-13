Andhra CM suggests NITI Aayog to reschedule meeting

[India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of Ramzan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to postpone the governing council meeting.

In a letter, Naidu recommended Kumar to push the meeting by two days, so that he would be available on Ramzan to meet the Muslim population of the state.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on June 16. However, on account of the Muslim festival, Naidu suggested that the meeting be postponed to June 18 or June 17 at noon.

This will be the fourth meeting of the think tank's governing council, which will see deliberations on the development agenda 'New India 2022.' The council comprises of chief ministers of all states, including Naidu, and members of the NITI Aayog. (ANI)