Andhra CM tears into Centre on special status demand for state

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday advised the Centre for not isolating people as it is dangerous for national integrity.

Talking to media about his demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, "You cannot isolate people and wound their sentiments, it is a dangerous trend for national integrity."

The Chief Minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cannot play politics day in and day out as it is not good for the nation.

"This is a fight for justice; there is no compromise on that. It is not mistaken for our people; you divided the state on the unscientific basis, now it is your responsibility to fulfil promises. NDA-BJP cannot play politics day in and day out it is not good for the nation," he said. Naidu further alleged the Centre for doing injustice with Andhra Pradesh. "Let us see. Today my concern is about the state. They have done injustice with our state and first of all, I have to corner them. It's not new for Telugu Desam to be in national politics," he added. He also announced that after a hunger strike, he is going to hold a public meeting in Tirupati on April 30th. Naidu has been calling for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Asserting his demand, the TDP had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month. (ANI)