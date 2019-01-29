Andhra CM to hold all-party meeting on special status tomorrow

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the non-issuance of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh and incomplete implementation of AP Reorganisation Act.

This development came to light after state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with TDP leaders in this regard on Tuesday morning.

"All the parties should come together in order to increase the pressure on Delhi and to safeguard the rights of 5 crores people of Andhra. TDP is fighting relentlessly against the Centre," he said.

"Centre should at least give Rs. 1.16 lakh crores to the state for its development. Though we had written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he repeatedly neglected us. People of Madurai also protested against PM Modi by showing black shirts and flags, for his negligent attitude in connection with cyclone Gaja. We should now launch much severe protest for the injustice been done to our state," he added. In his concluding remark, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister reiterated that his political party will continue to fight with the Central government until their demands are met. The Andhra Pradesh and the Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget. Naidu alleged that the Central government ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the allegations. (ANI)