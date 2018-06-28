Andhra CM virtually inaugurates ACB offices

[Andhra Pradesh], June 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated two buildings from Real Time Governance (RTG) Centre at state Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday

Naidu inaugurated the regional office of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) range office buildings in Vijayawada and Guntur. With these, ACB has got its own office premises in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Till two years ago, ACB used to have its offices in rented buildings only. In the wake of that, the state government has granted Rs 16 crores in installments for construction purposes. With those funds, ACB has built its own offices in all 13 districts of the state. Among all of them, Vijayawada ACB range office is the biggest with 6976 sq ft. Guntur range office stands next with 6628 sq ft area.

The Chief Minister today inaugurated those two buildings today in virtual mode.(ANI)