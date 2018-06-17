Andhra CM visits Vajpayee at AIIMS

[India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday.

Vajpayee is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the hospital.

The former prime minister was admitted to the AIIMS on June 11, where he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection, chest congestion, and low urine output.

Apart from Naidu, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited the ailing former prime minister at the hospital.

According to the hospital, Vajpayee has shown significant improvement. "Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by a team of doctors," an official statement read. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others visited Vajpayee at the hospital. (ANI)