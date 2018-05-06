Andhra CM warns of consequences after Guntur rape

[India], May 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the incident where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Guntur.

Further warning of the consequences, Naidu said that anyone committing such crime should know it's his last day.

"It's very painful and shameful. One can understand the pain of her parents. No such incidents should take place. Anyone committing such crime should know it's his last day. People should fear that if they indulge in such crimes that they wouldn't be alive," Naidu said after meeting the victim who was allegedly raped.

"Such people aren't eligible to live here," Naidu added. The man had allegedly raped the minor girl in Guntur on May 2. The accused was found hanging from a tree near Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati on May 4. Naidu on May 4 met the family and relatives of the girl and announced Rs. 5 Lakh ex-gratia for her. He had also announced help for her studies. (ANI)