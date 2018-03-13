Andhra CM's direction to TDP MPs on Special Category Status

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the Telugu Desam Party MPs to coordinate with other party MPs in both houses, in regard to Special Category Status for the state.

He suggested the party leaders to hold candle rallies across the state to support the agitation of MPs in Delhi.

Speaking to the party members via teleconference, the Chief Minister informed that a special resolution will be passed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly today upon implementation of the reorganisation act and assurance given by the Center.

Chief Minister Naidu further criticised the Centre for saying no to railway zone for Visakhapatnam. "It is nothing but neglecting the people's sentiments by saying railway zone is not possible for Visakhapatnam in yesterday's Home Ministry meeting," Naidu said. "TDP MPs should be united, fight with conviction. This is the crucial time. Nobody should be absent to Parliament or Assembly", Naidu instructed both MPs and MLAs. Earlier in the day, TDP MPs were also seen staging a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. On Monday, TDP MPs gave adjournment notices in both the houses of Parliament, demanding discussion and review on provisions of bifurcation act. Even the Parliament was adjourned after an uproar over the issue. (ANI)