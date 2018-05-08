Andhra Deputy CM urges people to support CM's fight for special status

[India] May 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy, during his first speech in collector's conference in Amaravati, urged the people to stand by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his fight for the special status of the state.

During his speech the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member said that the Chief Minister is fighting for the rights of Andhra Pradesh.

"Observing the centre's attitude, the CM is fighting for the rights of the state, with the belief that the state will develop only with achieving the special category status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. In his efforts, all of us should stand by him," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He called Chief Minister Naidu to be a visionary in a time when social media is influencing the trajectory of national politics. "Leadership in today's world demands foresight and courage of conviction. Our CM is the visionary who fits the people's aspiration. Political situations are drastically and unexpectedly changing. Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter are influencing the national politics," added Deputy Chief Minister Krishnamurty. "The CM has been monitoring the political scene in the state and the country very closely and taking appropriate actions. I request you on behalf of the govt to take the responsibility of implementing the welfare and development schemes effectively." TDP has been staging protests against the Centre, accusing it of injustice towards Andhra Pradesh. On April 20, Chief Minister Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike - Dharma Porata Deeksha. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been done to Andhra. (ANI)