[India] May 16 (ANI): The body of a doctor who lost her life yesterday in an accident at a Goa beach arrived at her native town of Jaggaiahpet in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Ramya Krishna lost her life after she drowned in a beach in Goa on Wednesday. The victim was trying to take a selfie when the waves of the pulled her into the sea.

Krishna worked as a medical officer in a primary healthcare unit since she joined a government hospital here in 2018. (ANI)