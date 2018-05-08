Andhra enjoying double-digit growth: Minister

[India], May 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu during his speech at Collectors' conference in Amaravati on Tuesday said the state is enjoying a double-digit growth, after its bifurcation in 2014.

Addressing a collector's conference here, Ramakrishnudu said that the growth rate has touched double-digit.

"Growth rate was single digit after bifurcation. During the past four years, it grew to double-digit. Using technology is leading to growth rate. Since last 3 years, we are attaining double-digit growth rate. But per capita income is less. We have to increase it. Per capita income will grow only when employment opportunities increase," he said.

"In fiscal 2012-13, undivided Andhra Pradesh grew at a rate of 2.7 per cent, post bifurcation, it grew at 11.37 per cent in the first half of 2017-18," he said. Praising Andhra Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu for his dynamic leadership which helped the state to grow. "We achieved considerable growth in last four years. It is visible in welfare and development, because of the dynamic leadership. We are recovering gradually from the bifurcation problems. However, we are still lagging behind other states," he said. He also blamed the Centre for withdrawing Rs 350 cr as 'special assistance' to the state. "The Centre is not allocating funds to the state. In fact, it has taken back Rs 350 crores. That causes financial problems," he said. He also urged the people to work hard in order to take the state forward. "We are working with your cooperation. However, if you work much faster, will develop much faster than other states," the minister said. He even suggested that urbanization is the way forward. "Urbanization will enhance employment opportunities and the manufacturing sector will flourish. Urbanization will also lead to an increase in the per capita income of the state," the minister concluded. (ANI)