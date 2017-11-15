Andhra farmers capable of adapting to new technologies: CM Naidu

[India], November 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed the farmers of the state, saying that they were hard working, quick in learning, and could easily adopt new technologies.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day AP AgTech Summit-2017, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government in Visakhapatnam.

He further narrated with statistics how agriculture and allied sectors were flourishing in the state, and suggested value addition to agriculture through technology for better growth in farming and allied sectors.

Naidu also stated that water resources were efficiently utilised through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project, and in addition, agriculture, aqua, fisheries, and milk products were yielding well. For over three days, the summit will discuss on innovative ideas, technologies and global best practices to push agricultural transformation in the state. Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who offered the opening remarks at the event, claimed that the summit was at par with the World Food India summit recently held in Delhi. "Andhra Chief Minister used to think of IT earlier. Now, he is thinking of only AT - Agriculture Technology," Somireddy remarked. He also informed that the state government had issued soil cards to all farmers, and claimed that their e-crop policy was one of the best practices in the country. The agriculture minister said that farmers of Andhra would be technically benefited, with Bill and Melinda Gates foundation on board as associate partners. (ANI)