Andhra farmers with less than 5 acres land to get Rs 9000 under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced Rs 9000 each to the farmers with less than 5 acres land under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister laid a foundation stone for the Muktyala Lift Irrigation Project and addressed students and farmers.

Addressing the event, Naidu said: "Under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019, an amount of Rs 9,000 will be given to the farmers having land less than 5 acres. This will be in addition to the Rs 6,000 announced by the Central government."

"Farmers having land more than 5 acres, will be given Rs 10,000. This will be solely by the state government, as the Centre is not giving any aid to farmers having land more than 5 acres," he added. While speaking about the quality education and various schemes meant for the economically downtrodden sections, the Chief Minister stated: "We had started gurukulams to provide quality education to the children from downtrodden families. The government is providing residential education for lakh of students in 188 gurukulams." "We have sanctioned 15 more schools, which will provide education to around 14,200 more students. These schools will be built at a cost of Rs 33.5 crores each. All schools will have English medium education, digital and virtual classrooms," he said. "At the gurukulams, we are providing nutritious food, books, uniforms, shoes and cosmetics. We are monitoring the supply of provisions through Annapurna App. With efficient teachers, best accommodation, quality food, and training; students are being trained for all-round development," Naidu added. The Chief Minister also laid emphasis on the special skill development training programmes given to youths that assist them in securing jobs at various sectors. "Along with regular academics, the government is providing career guidance to 22,000 students. We have sanctioned Rs 330 crores for post metric scholarships for students in 60 hostels. Not only this, the government is providing Rs 3,000 pension to cobblers," N Chandrababu Naidu said. (ANI)