Andhra: Gold ornaments robbed from bank recovered

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Visakhapatnam Rural Police on Monday recovered gold ornaments weighing 1,841 grams that were robbed from Anakapalli's Andhra Pradesh Gramina Vikas Bank on November 6.

The police were also successful in arresting three accused.

"We received a complaint from Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh Gramina Vikas bank manger on November 6 about a robbery in the bank. Police teams were deployed for investigation in the case," said SP Rahul Dev Sharma at a press meet at Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Sharma said that one of the accused in the case Gangadhar Guad Rayachoor from Karnataka was also an ex-convict in property offence. "The culprits disconnected the power supply and switched off the CCTV cameras before they entered the bank. There were no security guards or watchmen at the bank. They made a hole in the locker with gas cutters," said the SP "The culprits also removed DVR Hard disk and robbed 110 paunches containing gold ornaments weighting 3.175 kgs from the bank," he added. (ANI)