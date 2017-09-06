Andhra Govt. announces Rs. 3600 crore debt relief to farmers

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy announced Wednesday that the state government will deposit Rs. 3600 crores in the farmers' accounts under debt relief scheme in next two to three days.

Of the nine lakh farmers, who registered complaints regarding government's Debt Waiver scheme, 5.47 lakh farmers have been paid an additional amount of Rs. 528.37 crores, informed Reddy.

He was at the Andhra Pradesh secretariat in Amravati to attend a review meeting. He also briefed on the state government's plans for farmers.

"Rs 1900 crores are being distributed as input subsidy to farmers who suffered from drought in 2015, heavy rainfall in 2017, and spoiled crops in 2017," Reddy told reporters after the meeting, adding that the state government has also spent Rs. 267.90 crores for supplying subsidized seeds to farmers. (ANI)