Andhra Govt holds Cyber Security Summit in Visakhapatnam

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government and MasterCard, along with Fintech valley, held the Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

State IT Minister, Nara Lokesh also participated in the summit, which provided a platform for top cyber security experts to share strategies and solutions to combat the growing cyber threat in India and globally.

"We have 500 of the brightest minds of the world coming to Visakhapatnam. We believe cybersecurity will play a big role, not only in protecting the national assets but also in creating jobs," Lokesh said.

The summit was a part of the MoU between Andhra Pradesh government and MasterCard to implement the best practices for cybersecurity. (ANI)