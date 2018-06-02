Andhra govt introduces scale-out scheme for natural farming

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday launched a Zero Based Natural Farming (ZBNF) scale-out scheme, aimed at benefitting around six million farmers by 2024.

The formal announcement of the scheme was made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The state agriculture department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, with the Sustainable India Finance Facility (SIFF), an initiative with the partnership of the United Nations Environment Program, the World Agroforestry Center, and the BNP Paribas.

The agreement aims at scaling up the ZBNF against investment worth Rs. 16,134 crores over the next six years. As of 2017-18, around 1, 63,034 farmers are practicing ZBNF in Andhra Pradesh. However, the government here aims to bring all farmers in the state under the scheme by 2024. Meanwhile, the SIFF will extend financial and investment support to the farmers. (ANI)