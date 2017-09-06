Andhra Govt releases amount under Crop Loan Waiver Scheme in state

[India], September 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday released Rs 3,600 crores for the third tranche amount of the third instalment, under Crop Loan Waiver Scheme in the state.

While addressing the media, the Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that from September 10 or 12, the amount will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers with additional 10 percent interests.

Somireddy further said that his government under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been giving the first preference to the farmers only.

According to Somireddy, the crop loan waiver is one of the promises of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during its election campaign. However, the government came under criticism for not fulfilling its promise. (ANI)