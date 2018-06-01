Andhra govt to give allowance to unemployed youth

[India], June 1 (ANI): In an endeavour to facilitate the unemployed youth of the state, Andhra Pradesh government announced to give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 each to Unemployed graduate youth.

State IT minister Nara Lokesh told ANI, his government's scheme will benefit nearly 10 lakh unemployed youth.

"Andhra Pradesh government has announced to implement the Unemployment scheme to cater the unemployed youth of the state. It is first of its kind. I feel this will be successful here. It is going to be a flagship scheme. It will cover close to 10 lakh unemployed youth," he said.

"In the scheme, we are planning to give Rs. 1000 per month. The entire scheme has a budget outlay of Rs. 1200 crores. There is no restriction on the number per family. If there are two unemployed youth in a family then both of them will be able to access this scheme," he added. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to pay Rs 1,000 a month to each unemployed graduate in the state with an upper age limit of 35. On the economic development front, unemployment has always been the biggest challenge for the fast emerging India. (ANI)