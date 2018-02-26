Andhra is open to new ideas: Nara Lokesh at CII Summit

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said the state is playing an important role in becoming a platform that is open to new ideas.

Speaking at CII Summit at Visakhapatnam, Nara Lokesh said, " "Andhra Pradesh can play a very important role in becoming a platform. We as a state are very open to new ideas. There are amazing opportunities that Andhra Pradesh offers. We are a platform for innovators, entrepreneurs from across the globe."

He also said the state is more focused on developing skills among the young generation.

"In Andhra Pradesh, we are more and more focusing on skill upgradation. We are the first state in India to create an institute for digital technology, which is exactly focused on next generation," said Lokesh. The Minister said that the government should become the platform and fund such ideas and companies to enable them to innovate. Lokesh further said that Andhra Pradesh government has the vision to become number one in per capita income. "The Andhra Pradesh government has a vision by 2020 to become the number one state in the nation not only in per capita income but also in happiness," said Nara Lokesh. (ANI)