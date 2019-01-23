Andhra lounge turns centre of attraction at WEC, delegates keen to invest

[Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh lounge set up at the 49th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has turned as a centre of attraction for global delegates with the display of innovative methods and technology being used for development of the state.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Transmission said that they would develop district cooling system and connect smart city in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday attended the World Economic Forum in Davos along with team of officials. On the first day of the conference, Nara Lokesh is seen busy interacting with CEOs of various world business groups.

Sardana appreciated the pro active and logical support that was facilitated by Andhra Pradesh government under the dynamic leadership of state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Anil Sardana said they chose Andhra Pradesh despite pressures from Maharastra to set up Adani group. He expressed interest to work with Amaravati.

Later, Nara Lokesh interacted with WEF Agile Governance Team and discussed on interlinking and upgrading of technology to improve services to people.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed the need for upgrading technology to improve government services. He said that various issues of people should be solved using technology.

The minister added that the Andhra Pradesh government has been extending people friendly services through real time governance. He said the state government has been extending services including soil testing, water levels in reservoirs, ground water levels and weather forecasting using real time governance, adding a call centre was set up in real time governance to register and resolve the grievances of people in real time.

The minister said the Andhra Pradesh government has been digitalising the land records and using block chain technology to prevent tampering of land records. With the cooperation of Milinda Gates foundation soil testing programme is being organised using drones. He added the Chief Minister core dash board will provide information of various departments in real time. He said the state government has been making efforts to simplify the distribution of certificates through e-Pragati.

Later the IT minister interacted with Wipro Ltd strategy officer and NASCOM executive council chairman Rishad Premji and discussed on innovation and changing technologies. The minister said skill development programme play a key role in providing employment opportunities to youth.

Nara Lokesh said that Yuva Nestam programme was launched to help unemployed youth by paying Rs 1000 per month besides providing skill development trainings. He said a number of employment opportunities was provided in the state by introducing Andhra Pradesh Fiber grid.

While interacting with the Deloitte group, the minister said that Andhra Pradesh has been marching forward despite state bifurcation issues and planning to emerge number one in the country by 2029.

He said that Andhra Pradesh has achieved 12 per cent growth. He also stated that Andhra Pradesh has been implementing paperless government policy.

The session discussed industrial development, reforms, employment generation for youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the IT minister said that double digit growth would be possible in India through Ease of doing business and providing employment to youth.

He stressed the need for more reforms to increase the growth rate of the country. He opined that the corporate taxes should be reduced and the special tax system should be implemented for MSMEs.

Nara Lokesh added that special subsidies should be provided for research and development, innovation. He opined that judicial reforms are necessary for introducing reforms in lands and industries and changes should be made in labour laws to promote industrial development.

The minister said that Andhra Pradesh stands in number one position in Ease of Doing business, adding that the state achieved record growth rate in Agriculture sector using technology.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has been invited as a guest of honour for over 15 times. He had also participated in the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which took place between in January 2018. (ANI)