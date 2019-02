[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A man, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Friday at Media Parking near Vijay Chowk.

The 35-year-old Govindula Tirupati allegedly consumed poison and has been admitted to RML hospital later, according to DCP, New Delhi district, Madhur Verma.

Upon his search, one plastic bottle of pesticide "Monocil", a letter in Telugu language, and some clothes in a black bag were recovered. (ANI)