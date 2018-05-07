Andhra marches for women's protection

To prevent rising cases of sexual assault of women and children and to instill a sense of fear among those resorting to such crimes, the Government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has started a social movement - 'Aadabiddaku Raksha ga kaduludam.'

As part of the movement, which means "let's march for the protection of women," rallies are being held across the state in the morning and evening on May 7.

All sections of the society including ministers, MLAs, MLCs, district collectors, police participated in the morning rallies. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in the evening rally in Amaravati.

Nobel Peace Laureate and Children's Rights Activist Shri Kailash Satyarthi called the Chief Minister and expressed his support for the movement. (ANI)