Andhra moving closer to technology driven form of governance with RTG

[India], November 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh is all geared up to fulfill its mission of "People First", by using real time governance to handle all the important events and natural calamities.

With the inauguration of Real Time Governance State Center (RTGC) by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Velagapudi on Sunday, the state is heading towards rebuilding itself post the bifurcation, and moving closer to a technology driven form of governance.

The RTG system is aimed at monitoring all immediate issues of the state on a real time basis, a strategy that will help authorities to swing into action at the onset of any emergency.

The core team is a blend of technology of skill that not only acts as an internal grievance redressal platform but also as a surveillance and communication wing. With a fully functional and highly evolved ecosystem of technology and skill, it operates from RTG State Center with data input from people hub- which hosts the data of all the households in the state along with the government benefits they receive, which is in turn linked with various government departments, and 1100 call center. Another feature of the RTG system is the first of its kind Hittachi 'Visualisation Suite' for Matrix surveillance and public safety. Real Time Governance functions directly under the Chief Minister, who shall be spending his quality time in the State Center, where a 'Barco Wall', the biggest laser lit Wall so far in India will display 24 screens simultaneously. The screen hosts various dashboards, including Real time Grievance reports, Datalytics from People's Hub, Weather Casting, visuals from CC Cameras from strategic locations and Real time Progress from various Projects. The RTGC is hence a leap forward for Andhra's governance strategy that will enhance the decision-making process and fulfill the government's objective of achieving happiness index of 80 percent in the state. Other notable feature that will be used for RTG is the 'Pentaho Bi suite' for real time data analytics to accelerate Real Time Governance. RTG society will also give a boost to public participation in state governance, with the help of a social media team that acts as a dynamic medium for public engagement, thus actively connecting the public with the work done by the government on a real time basis. Formed with an objective of bringing both efficient and effective governance closer to the citizens by leveraging e-Governance, technology and electronic communication, the Department of RTG (Real Time Governance) was formed on September 6, 2017, which in turn has established RTGS (Real Time Governance Society) as its functional arm. (ANI)