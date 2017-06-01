Andhra: Naval sailor sustains bullet injury on duty

[India], June 1 (ANI): Naval Sailor VikasYadav on Thursday sustained a bullet injury while on duty as security sentry on INS Rana at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav, an Electrical Mechanic Power Class 1 sustained a bullet injury while on duty as Security Sentry in the early hours this morning on onboard INS Rana.

He was immediately shifted to the local naval hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His family and local police have been informed of this unfortunate incident.

A board of inquiry is being ordered to investigate into the incident. The 21-year-old sailor is unmarried and hails from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)