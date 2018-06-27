Andhra people don't want earlier elections: Nara Lokesh

[India], June 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh said the people of Andhra Pradesh don't want early elections in the state.

Talks about early elections in the state have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who took charge of the state in June 2014, has also reportedly asked his party leaders to be prepared to face early elections.

However, Lokesh said the people of the state don't think likewise.

"Andhra Pradesh people don't want earlier elections. They want TDP to rule the state for full five years," Lokesh said on Tuesday while interacting with media after the MoU program with electronics giant Flextronics. Lokesh further made it clear that he is ready to contest elections from any constituency. "I am ready to contest from any corner of the state. I will definitely take part in direct elections," he said. (ANI)