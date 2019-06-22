Andhra politicians offer prayers at Tirumala temple

[India], June 7 (ANI): YSR Congress party MP M Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy, former TDP leader and ex-minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu all offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple.

The temple priests offered them a traditional welcome and Vedic blessings on their arrival at the holy shrine.

Magunta last month resigned from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and joined the YSR Congress party before the elections and won. He now represents the Ongole constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media after the Darshan, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said he prayed for "blessings for CM Jaganmohan Reddy". He also added that "he had appealed to Jagan to complete Velugonda irrigation project immediately and he responded positively."

Ex-minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu spoke to the media saying "that he had last year offered prayers for the fulfilment of NTR's wish" which was to defeat Chandrababu Naidu. Motkupalli said God has accepted his prayers, Jagan won and Chandrababu was defeated so he visited again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the same temple on June 9. (ANI)