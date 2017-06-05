Andhra Pollution board organizes environment rally

[India], June 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Pollution board along with various green social trusts organised 'World Environment Day' rally, from RK beach to Vuda Park.

Vishakhapatnam Trust Chairman T. Krishna Murthy and Lok Sabha MP, K. Hari Babu flagged off the rally.

Krishnamurthy lauded the trust on its accomplishments of tree plantation and protection of the environment by planting 1,200 trees with tree guards in the city.

The Chairman spoke of the trust's five-year plan of planting 10 lakh trees and geo-tagging them.

About 200 plants would be planted from RK beach to VUDA Park and 1,000 plants in the Andhra University campus. The plants would be cemented with tree guards. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet. "WorldEnviromentDay is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet. We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment. #WorldEnviromentDay," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Union Environment minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan urged the people to protect the environment. "Environment belongs to all of us and it belongs to our future generation also. Our ancestors gave us clean rivers, pure air, rich forests and fertile soil. They also gave us the ancient wisdom to protect and respect mother nature. We have to pledge to make small amends in our day to day lives to make the environment better," Dr. Vardhan told the media. (ANI)