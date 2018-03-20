Andhra Pradesh CM says quitting BJP was in state's interest

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had severe the ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to safeguard the interests of the state.

Naidu on Tuesday held a teleconference with the TDP MPs and the members of assembly strategy committee to discuss the issue of Special Category Status to the state and no-confidence motion.

He further clarified on the party's move to break its ties with the BJP-led NDA.

"We joined and quit NDA for state interests only. Even when we were in National Front or United Front, our priority was the state's interest. TDP's role in national politics has always been for state interests only", he said.

While commenting on the disruption in the Parliament session over the issue of 'Special status' on Monday, Naidu advised his party members to remain alert and act according to the situation. He further assured to speak to the other party floor leaders and gather support for the demands for their state. Naidu further took on three political parties BJP, Janasena and YSRCP who he said to have indulged in mud-slinging and tried to defame TDP. He also rejected the claims by the Central government that Andhra Pradesh is trying to wage a war by mooting it as their 'fight for dharma'. He further asked his party members to be present in the upcoming Parliamentary sessions and said, "Nobody should go into the well. Stand in your positions only. Go into the well only if the house is adjourned. Create an atmosphere conducive to discussion". Following a continuous uproar over the demand of 'No confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan yesterday adjourned the House. The no-confidence motion, however, was not moved in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)